Appalachian State professor on new book about fermented foods and drinks of the South

What do cheese, beer, a “true country ham,” and sauerkraut have in common? Fermentation. Due South’s Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii chat with Appalachian State University professor Brett Taubman about his new book Southern Culture on the Fizz: An Effervescent Guide to Fermented Foods and Beverages from the American South.

Guest

Brett Taubman, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences and director of the Fermentation Sciences program at Appalachian State University