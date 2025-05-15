In ‘Beneath the Skin,’ jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon explores love, loss and reinvention

Durham-based jazz vocalist and storyteller Nnenna Freelon has released a new album. Beneath the Skin is the first project in her 40-year career that is comprised of completely original songs. The concept album explores themes of love, grief and reinvention. Nnenna joins Due South in studio to talk about her experience writing and touring her new work. She also performs select songs from the album.

Guests

Nnenna Freelon, Grammy-nominated musician, storyteller and author, accompanied by guitarist Keith Ganz