‘Cut where you can cut’: personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary on money worries during turbulent times

Tariffs, trade wars, and market turbulence are enough to make anyone nervous. At the same time, many of the Triangle’s grant-supported researchers and federal workers are also facing job insecurity. It’s enough to make anyone desperate for some sage financial advice.

The Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to share some hard truths and provide some hope for a path forward.

Guest

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post

