Economy
Due South

‘Cut where you can cut’: personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary on money worries during turbulent times

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Tariffs, trade wars, and market turbulence are enough to make anyone nervous. At the same time, many of the Triangle’s grant-supported researchers and federal workers are also facing job insecurity. It’s enough to make anyone desperate for some sage financial advice.

The Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to share some hard truths and provide some hope for a path forward.

Guest

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post 

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
