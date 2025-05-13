HBCU 101: Student Loan Edition

Nearly 80 percent of HBCU students borrow federal loans. For many, a college education would not be possible without the accrual of this debt, and the repayment process can lead to long-term financial challenges for graduates. Financial aid officers are tasked with preparing students for the impact of loan borrowing on their future. For this edition of "HBCU 101," Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks to the director of scholarships and student aid at North Carolina Central University about how the institution works to ensure that its students are not overwhelmed with financial strain after earning their degrees.

Guest

Denise Hicks-Mial, director of scholarships and student aid at North Carolina Central University