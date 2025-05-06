Bringing The World Home To You

One year later, two UNC student activists' lives are changed

By Leoneda Inge,
Brianna Atkinson
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
Original photographs taken by Kate Medley
WUNC

WUNC Higher Ed reporter Brianna Atkinson profiled the students.

Student activist Laura Saavedra Forero’s prestigious Morehead-Cain scholarship was suspended for a semester after she was charged with impeding traffic and resisting an officer at a pro-Palestinian protest.

Brendan Rosenblum held an Israeli flag in protest when other protestors replaced the American flag at the center of campus with a Palestinian one. Rosenblum ended up in pro-Trump 2024 campaign materials, even though he planned to vote for a Democrat.

Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter at WUNC and in partnership with Open Campus

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
