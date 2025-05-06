One year later, two UNC student activists' lives are changed

WUNC Higher Ed reporter Brianna Atkinson profiled the students.

Student activist Laura Saavedra Forero’s prestigious Morehead-Cain scholarship was suspended for a semester after she was charged with impeding traffic and resisting an officer at a pro-Palestinian protest.

Brendan Rosenblum held an Israeli flag in protest when other protestors replaced the American flag at the center of campus with a Palestinian one. Rosenblum ended up in pro-Trump 2024 campaign materials, even though he planned to vote for a Democrat.

Guest

Brianna Atkinson, higher education reporter at WUNC and in partnership with Open Campus