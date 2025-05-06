Bringing The World Home To You

Checking in on North Carolina’s furniture industry after the High Point Spring Market

By Leoneda Inge,
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Every spring, High Point, North Carolina becomes the center of furniture design and manufacturing during the Spring Market. This year there was a twist – a looming tariff war threatens to shake global trade. A reporter, consultant, and folks in the biz share the latest about the present and future of NC’s role in furniture making.

Guests
Tammy Covington, President and CEO High Point Market Authority
Paul Garber, Reporter at WFDD
Mark S. Laferriere, Assurance Partner at Smith-Leonard Accountants and Consultants and writer of its monthly furniture industry newsletter

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Paul Garber / WFDD
