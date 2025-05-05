Bringing The World Home To You

News
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

May 7 marks the beginning of Real ID checks for airport travel

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

The federal implementation date for the Real ID Act is May 7. This means that, for both domestic and international travel, those hoping to use a driver's license or photo ID will need to ensure that their identification is Real ID-compliant. We talk to transportation reporter Richard Stradling about what this change will mean for those hoping to travel this summer.

This conversation originally aired on April 24, 2025.

Guest

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter for The News & Observer

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
