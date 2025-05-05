May 7 marks the beginning of Real ID checks for airport travel

The federal implementation date for the Real ID Act is May 7. This means that, for both domestic and international travel, those hoping to use a driver's license or photo ID will need to ensure that their identification is Real ID-compliant. We talk to transportation reporter Richard Stradling about what this change will mean for those hoping to travel this summer.

This conversation originally aired on April 24, 2025.

Guest

Richard Stradling, transportation reporter for The News & Observer

