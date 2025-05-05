How Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’ captures the spirit of the Deep South

Director Ryan Coogler’s latest film, Sinners, is a Southern gothic horror film set in 1930s Mississippi. We talk to African and African American Studies professor Mark Anthony Neal and musician Lois Deloatch about the film’s approach to race, spirituality and music.

Guests

Mark Anthony Neal, James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African & African American Studies and Chair of the Department of African & African American Studies at Duke University

Lois Deloatch, musician, recording artist and storyteller

