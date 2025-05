“Audacity in Motion,” a new exhibition at Ella West Gallery in downtown Durham, features mixed media explorations of the past and future, with an all-male artist lineup and several artists with deep connections to North Carolina.

Guests

Linda Shropshire, founder and owner of Ella West Gallery

Justin Ellis, mixed media artist

Lamar Whidbee, interdisciplinary artist and licensed therapist

Steven M. Cozart, artist, educator and documentarian