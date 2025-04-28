The Poetry Fox writes Due South a poem

By day, Chris Vitiello works as a communications strategist for NC State University’s Libraries. But he moonlights as a purveyor of poetry, typing custom poems at special events and commemorating strangers’ life milestones. Vitiello is the author of several poetry books and currently serves as Durham’s second poet laureate. However, he may be best known as the Poetry Fox, a costumed performance artist who’s crafted over 60,000 poems for strangers on his many vintage typewriters.

Guest

Chris Vitiello, Durham poet laureate, writer, educator and performer (the Poetry Fox)

