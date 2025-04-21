Due South visits 'My Black Country' with Alice Randall, Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer

Due South's Leoneda Inge talks with Alice Randall, author of My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present and Future.

And we welcome the future! Award-winning folk and country music artists Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer tell us how they’ve made it this far in the biz.

Alice Randall, Rhiannon Giddens, and Rissi Palmer will be in Durham later this week for Biscuits and Banjos – a music festival curated BY Rhiannon Giddens. Biscuits and Banjos runs April 25-27 in downtown Durham.

Today’s conversation originally aired in April 2024.

Erin Keever Rissi Palmer (left) and Rhiannon Giddens (center) with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge

Guests

Alice Randall, Andrew W. Mellon Chair in the Humanities, professor of African-American and Diaspora Studies at Vanderbilt University and author of My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music's Black Past, Present, and Future

Rhiannon Giddens, singer, musician and historian

Rissi Palmer, singer-songwriter and host of Apple Music's Color Me Country