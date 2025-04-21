Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
Due South

Due South visits 'My Black Country' with Alice Randall, Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:16 PM EDT
Due South's Leoneda Inge talks with Alice Randall, author of My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music’s Black Past, Present and Future.

And we welcome the future! Award-winning folk and country music artists Rhiannon Giddens and Rissi Palmer tell us how they’ve made it this far in the biz.

Alice Randall, Rhiannon Giddens, and Rissi Palmer will be in Durham later this week for Biscuits and Banjos – a music festival curated BY Rhiannon Giddens. Biscuits and Banjos runs April 25-27 in downtown Durham.

Today’s conversation originally aired in April 2024.

Guests

Alice Randall, Andrew W. Mellon Chair in the Humanities, professor of African-American and Diaspora Studies at Vanderbilt University and author of My Black Country: A Journey Through Country Music's Black Past, Present, and Future

Rhiannon Giddens, singer, musician and historian

Rissi Palmer, singer-songwriter and host of Apple Music's Color Me Country

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
