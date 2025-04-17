In 'Happy Land,' author Dolen Perkins-Valdez explores Western NC during Reconstruction

During Reconstruction, a community of free Black residents formed a “kingdom” in Western North Carolina. They called it “The Kingdom of the Happy Land.” Novelist Dolen Perkins Valdez’s new book, Happy Land, gives a fictionalized account of this little-known Appalachian history. Leoneda Inge talks to her about the process of researching this community and the story she’s crafted to celebrate it.

Dolen Perkins-Valdez, assistant professor of literature at American University and New York Times best-selling author

