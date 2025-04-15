A conversation with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, author of 'The Indian Card: Who Gets to be Native in America'

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has been fighting for full federal recognition for generations. Within days of taking office, President Trump signed a memorandum directing the Secretary of the Interior to come up with a plan to "assist the Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other available mechanisms, including the right to receive full Federal benefits."

As the deadline for submitting that plan approaches, Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe and director of the Native Policy Lab at the University of Iowa, about Native identity and identification. Her recent book is The Indian Card: Who Gets to be Native in America.

Guest

Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, Associate Professor of Practice in the School of Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Iowa; author of The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America