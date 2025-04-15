Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A conversation with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, author of 'The Indian Card: Who Gets to be Native in America'

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 15, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz

The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has been fighting for full federal recognition for generations. Within days of taking office, President Trump signed a memorandum directing the Secretary of the Interior to come up with a plan to "assist the Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other available mechanisms, including the right to receive full Federal benefits."

As the deadline for submitting that plan approaches, Due South’s Leoneda Inge talks with Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe and director of the Native Policy Lab at the University of Iowa, about Native identity and identification. Her recent book is The Indian Card: Who Gets to be Native in America.

Guest

Carrie Lowry Schuettpelz, Associate Professor of Practice in the School of Planning and Public Affairs at the University of Iowa; author of The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America

Tags
Due South Lumbee Tribe
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy