Former EPA employees on the impact cuts could have on RTP campus, environmental protections

The Environmental Protection Agency's largest facility in Research Triangle Park has several hundred workers. Current and former researchers warn that deep cuts to the agency’s research arm could be 'devastating' for environmental policy decisions. Leoneda Inge talks with two former EPA employees about what the impact of federal cuts to the EPA would mean for RTP.

Guests

Chris Frey, Associate Dean for Research and Infrastructure, College of Engineering at NC State University, and former researcher at the Office of Research and Development.

Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, retired EPA science advisor who worked at the agency for more than 40 years, starting in 1981.

