Former EPA employees on the impact cuts could have on RTP campus, environmental protections

By Leoneda Inge
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
The Environmental Protection Agency's largest facility in Research Triangle Park has several hundred workers. Current and former researchers warn that deep cuts to the agency’s research arm could be 'devastating' for environmental policy decisions. Leoneda Inge talks with two former EPA employees about what the impact of federal cuts to the EPA would mean for RTP.

Guests

Chris Frey, Associate Dean for Research and Infrastructure, College of Engineering at NC State University, and former researcher at the Office of Research and Development.

Jennifer Orme-Zavaleta, retired EPA science advisor who worked at the agency for more than 40 years, starting in 1981.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
