Lush language abounds in new book about nature's splendor in the 'Wild South’

Spring in the South brings a bevy of sights and sounds. In a new book, Georgann Eubanks chronicles fifteen natural phenomena from across the region that are simultaneously routine and breathtaking.

Eubanks joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to talk about The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South.

Guest

Georgann Eubanks, author of The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South