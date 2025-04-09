Lush language abounds in new book about nature's splendor in the 'Wild South’
Spring in the South brings a bevy of sights and sounds. In a new book, Georgann Eubanks chronicles fifteen natural phenomena from across the region that are simultaneously routine and breathtaking.
Eubanks joins Due South’s Leoneda Inge to talk about The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South.
Guest
Georgann Eubanks, author of The Fabulous Ordinary: Discovering the Natural Wonders of the Wild South