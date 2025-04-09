Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Duke and UNC among top ten in NPR's College Podcast Challenge

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Mar Hernandez
/
NPR

NPR's College Podcast Challenge will announce its grand prize winner later this month, and the finalists include Duke University student Jordan Phillips and Sonia Rao, a recent UNC-Chapel Hill graduate.

They join co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about their audio stories, which take place an ocean apart yet are connected by common threads.

Guests

Jordan Phillips, Duke University student

Sonia Rao, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill graduate

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
