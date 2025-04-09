Duke and UNC among top ten in NPR's College Podcast Challenge

NPR's College Podcast Challenge will announce its grand prize winner later this month, and the finalists include Duke University student Jordan Phillips and Sonia Rao, a recent UNC-Chapel Hill graduate.

They join co-host Leoneda Inge to talk about their audio stories, which take place an ocean apart yet are connected by common threads.

Guests

Jordan Phillips, Duke University student

Sonia Rao, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill graduate