Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

HBCU 101: College Radio Edition

By Leoneda Inge
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A student worker at Shaw University's radio station, WSHA, circa 1970s. Shaw was the first Black college to own a radio station. WSHA hit the airwaves in 1968.
Shaw University
A student worker at Shaw University's radio station, WSHA, circa 1970s. Shaw was the first Black college to own a radio station. WSHA hit the airwaves in 1968.

There are just over 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, and one-third of them have radio stations on campus.

The HBCU Radio Preservation Project is a new initiative that is taking on the massive task of preserving the audio collections at these HBCU radio stations – and to help reformat collections, in order to keep this history intact for generations to come.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in March 2025.

Guest

Jocelyn Robinson, Founder and Director of the HBCU Radio Preservation Project

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge