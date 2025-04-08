HBCU 101: College Radio Edition

There are just over 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, and one-third of them have radio stations on campus.

The HBCU Radio Preservation Project is a new initiative that is taking on the massive task of preserving the audio collections at these HBCU radio stations – and to help reformat collections, in order to keep this history intact for generations to come.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in March 2025.

Guest

Jocelyn Robinson, Founder and Director of the HBCU Radio Preservation Project

