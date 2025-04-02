Why the Southeast has become more of a wildfire hotspot

Six months after Helene’s flooding devastated parts of western North Carolina, wildfires have now added to the destruction. While control over the fires in the region has improved in recent days, the conditions that led to them are not going away.

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii talks with Robert Scheller, Professor of Landscape Ecology in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources at North Carolina State University, about why wildfires are becoming more common in our state and the Southeast — and what the future might hold.

Guest

Robert Scheller, Associate Dean for Research in the College of Natural Resources and Professor of Landscape Ecology in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources, North Carolina State University