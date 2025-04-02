As black bear population rises in North Carolina, more bear sightings in populated areas

Black bear sightings are up in North Carolina, including in cities and in suburban backyards. Colleen Olfenbuttel of the NC Wildlife Resources Commission joins us to talk about where you might find black bears and what to do if you encounter one.

This encore edition of Due South originally aired in June 2024.

Guest

Colleen Olfenbuttel, Wildlife Biologist, Game and Furbearer Program, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission