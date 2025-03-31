Zelda Lockhart explores multigenerational storytelling and the role libraries play in her life
Durham Library Fest 2025 welcomes one of the state’s foremost literary luminaries, Zelda Lockhart. Lockhart is one of the week’s keynote speakers and will be delivering a talk on how to write multigenerational stories. Leoneda Inge sits down with Lockhart to learn more about her career and her approach to writing decades-spanning history in fiction.
Guest
Dr. Zelda Lockhart, Fulbright Specialist, expressive arts consultant and educator. She’s also the author of several books including, Trinity and Cold Running Creek