A new exhibit celebrates Black fishers, cooks and entrepreneurs in NC’s seafood industry

For years, the Black community has played a vital role in North Carolina’s seafood industry. But the influence of Black culture on the market has been underreported and under-researched—until now. The nonprofit organization, NC Catch, the Black seafood community and researchers have teamed up for a new project called “Recognizing African American Participation in the North Carolina Seafood Industry.”

Guests

Barbara Garrity-Blake, cultural anthropologist and president of NC Catch

Captain John Mallette, co-owner of Southern Breeze Seafood Co. in Jacksonville

