An acclaimed exhibition of Black art makes its final stop at NCMA

An acclaimed traveling art exhibit is making its final and only Southern-city stop at North Carolina Museum of Art. “The Time is Always Now: Artists Reframe the Black Figure” features 23 Black and diasporic artists exploring Black life in various mediums, from painting to sculpture. The exhibit is showing through June 29.

Guests

Linda Johnson Dougherty, chief curator and curator of contemporary art at the North Carolina Museum of Art

Maya Brooks, associate curator of contemporary art at the North Carolina Museum of Art