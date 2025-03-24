Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

NC Treasurer Brad Briner on State Health Plan, pension and budget management

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published March 24, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
State Treasurer Brad Briner in downtown Durham at WUNC on Feb. 12, 2024.
Editor's note: This is a Due South encore conversation. It originally aired on February 13, 2025.

North Carolina’s newly elected State Treasurer joins Due South to discuss his plans for addressing a $507 million State Health Plan budget deficit, which includes raising insurance premiums in 2026, and reassessing the state pension plan.

Briner also talks about how he will distinguish himself from his longtime predecessor, former State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and discusses the possibility of restoring coverage for weight management medications like Wegovy.

Guest

Brad Briner, State Treasurer of North Carolina

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
