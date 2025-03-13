Local AME churches join 40-day Lenten fast of Target shopping
Following Target’s decision to dismantle its DEI initiatives, following President Trump’s executive order on the issue, ministers in the African Methodist Episcopal church nationwide have called for a 40-day “fast” from shopping at the corporation. Leoneda Inge chats with a local pastor about his commitment to this cause.
Guest
Rev. Jonathan “Jay” Augustine, minister, law professor, Pastor of St. Joseph African Methodist Episcopal Church in Durham