How federal layoffs could impact spring and summer tourism at North Carolina's national parks

Spring is almost here, a time when many people in our region plan trips to one of North Carolina’s national parks, trails, and seashores. But many of the federal agencies running these sites face worker layoffs.

Lincoln Larson, a professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management at NC State University, explains how these changes can impact spring and summer travel, tourism dollars, and protected ecosystems.

Guest

Lincoln Larson, Associate Professor, Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Management, College of Natural Resources, North Carolina State University

