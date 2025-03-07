NC News Roundup: Lawmakers move on immigration and DEI legislation; wildfires burn across the state

On this week’s NC News Roundup...

From the mountains to the sea wildfires are burning across the state. Western North Carolina was hit, even as they continue cleaning up after Helene. We check in with a reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio.

We also get updates from the General Assembly where policy proposals include raising teacher pay, eliminating non-competes, investing in cryptocurrency, and further stifling DEI.

And just why did a North Carolina student end up as President Trump’s guest when he addressed Congress?

Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Gerard Albert III, reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio

