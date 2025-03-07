Bringing The World Home To You

NC News Roundup: Lawmakers move on immigration and DEI legislation; wildfires burn across the state

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published March 7, 2025 at 3:26 PM EST
On this week’s NC News Roundup...

From the mountains to the sea wildfires are burning across the state. Western North Carolina was hit, even as they continue cleaning up after Helene. We check in with a reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio.

We also get updates from the General Assembly where policy proposals include raising teacher pay, eliminating non-competes, investing in cryptocurrency, and further stifling DEI.

And just why did a North Carolina student end up as President Trump’s guest when he addressed Congress?

Jeff Tiberii talks with a panel of journalists about those stories and more, on Due South.

Guests

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Claudia Rivera Cotto, Political Reporter, Enlace Latino NC

Lucille Sherman, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Gerard Albert III, reporter at Blue Ridge Public Radio

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
