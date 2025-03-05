Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Historian Martha S. Jones' new memoir explores North Carolina roots and biracial heritage

By Celeste Headlee,
Stacia Brown
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:23 PM EST

Renowned historian Martha S. Jones has researched five generations of her family’s history and discovered the complicated relationship with race that has remained a cross-generational through-line.

With deep ties to North Carolina, Jones’ family story includes early 19th century interracial marriage, accounts of racial passing and a grandfather who was the first president of Bennett College in Greensboro.

Guest

Martha S. Jones, author of The Trouble of Color: An American Family Memoir

Celeste Headlee
Stacia Brown
