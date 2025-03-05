Historian Martha S. Jones' new memoir explores North Carolina roots and biracial heritage

Renowned historian Martha S. Jones has researched five generations of her family’s history and discovered the complicated relationship with race that has remained a cross-generational through-line.

With deep ties to North Carolina, Jones’ family story includes early 19th century interracial marriage, accounts of racial passing and a grandfather who was the first president of Bennett College in Greensboro.

Guest

Martha S. Jones, author of The Trouble of Color: An American Family Memoir

