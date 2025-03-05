HBCU 101: College Radio Edition

There are just over 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, and one-third of them have radio stations on campus.

The HBCU Radio Preservation Project is a new initiative that is taking on the massive task of preserving the audio collections at these HBCU radio stations – and to help reformat collections, in order to keep this history intact for generations to come.

Guest

Jocelyn Robinson, Founder and Director of the HBCU Radio Preservation Project

