HBCU 101: College Radio Edition
There are just over 100 historically Black colleges and universities in the United States, and one-third of them have radio stations on campus.
The HBCU Radio Preservation Project is a new initiative that is taking on the massive task of preserving the audio collections at these HBCU radio stations – and to help reformat collections, in order to keep this history intact for generations to come.
Guest
Jocelyn Robinson, Founder and Director of the HBCU Radio Preservation Project