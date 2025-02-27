'Southern News, Southern Politics' explores complicated and consequential history of a newspaper dynasty in NC

The Raleigh News and Observer has a long history and a complicated legacy in North Carolina. A new book, Southern News, Southern Politics: How a Newspaper Defined a State for a Century, explores how the newspaper reported on — and also shaped — politics for generations of North Carolinians.

Author and former N&O political columnist Rob Christensen talks with Leoneda Inge about the book, which also tells the story of the family that owned and ran the paper — referred to over the years as "The Nuisance and Disturber" — from the late 1800s to the end of the 20th century.

Rob Christensen will be speaking about his new book on March 4th and March 8th.

Guest

Rob Christensen, former political columnist for the News and Observer in Raleigh, author of Southern News, Southern Politics: How a Newspaper Defined a State for a Century