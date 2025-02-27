Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A beloved Durham recreation staple reopens as Wheels Durham

By Celeste Headlee,
Stacia Brown
Published February 27, 2025 at 1:24 PM EST
Raleigh, North Carolina: Eddie Watson, a long-time roller skater, puts on his skates at United Skates of America in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Cornell Watson
/
For WUNC
Raleigh, North Carolina: Eddie Watson, a long-time roller skater, puts on his skates at United Skates of America in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It’s been nearly five years since Wheels Family Fun Park closed its doors in East Durham. The family-owned-and-operated facility offered go karts, miniature golf and a very popular skating rink to the Durham community for four decades. For many years it was the only roller-skating rink within city limits.

The City of Durham purchased the facility in 2021 and, after years of planning, construction and community feedback, the facility re-opens as Wheels Durham with a ribbon-cutting on February 27.

Read more about Wheels Durham in this feature from WUNC's afternoon digital news producer Eli Chen.

Guest

Wade Walcutt, director of Durham Parks & Recreation

Celeste Headlee
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU's daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC's The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC's The Takeaway.
