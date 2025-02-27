A beloved Durham recreation staple reopens as Wheels Durham

It’s been nearly five years since Wheels Family Fun Park closed its doors in East Durham. The family-owned-and-operated facility offered go karts, miniature golf and a very popular skating rink to the Durham community for four decades. For many years it was the only roller-skating rink within city limits.

The City of Durham purchased the facility in 2021 and, after years of planning, construction and community feedback, the facility re-opens as Wheels Durham with a ribbon-cutting on February 27.

Read more about Wheels Durham in this feature from WUNC's afternoon digital news producer Eli Chen.

Guest

Wade Walcutt, director of Durham Parks & Recreation