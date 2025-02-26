Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
Due South

'Legacies of Lynching,' an inaugural gathering in Chapel Hill, confronts difficult NC history

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
The 'Legacies of Lynching' inaugural gathering will convene this weekend in Chapel Hill. Historian Blair LM Kelley and Bettie Murchison, co-chair of the Wake County Community Remembrance Coalition, join Leoneda Inge to dig deep into that legacy — for descendants, for communities, and for our collective understanding of our state's history.

Poet and spoken word performer Nick Courmon also joins the conversation to share the story of his cousin Percy Berry. Berry was lynched in Craven County in 1932. He is one of more than 4,400 Black people killed in racial terror lynchings between 1877 and 1950 who are remembered at the The National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Guests

Blair LM Kelley, Joel R. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Southern Studies, Director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Bettie Murchison, Co-chair of the Wake County Community Remembrance Coalition

Nick Courmon, poet and spoken word artist

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
