'Legacies of Lynching,' an inaugural gathering in Chapel Hill, confronts difficult NC history

The 'Legacies of Lynching' inaugural gathering will convene this weekend in Chapel Hill. Historian Blair LM Kelley and Bettie Murchison, co-chair of the Wake County Community Remembrance Coalition, join Leoneda Inge to dig deep into that legacy — for descendants, for communities, and for our collective understanding of our state's history.

Poet and spoken word performer Nick Courmon also joins the conversation to share the story of his cousin Percy Berry. Berry was lynched in Craven County in 1932. He is one of more than 4,400 Black people killed in racial terror lynchings between 1877 and 1950 who are remembered at the The National Memorial for Peace and Justice.

Guests

Blair LM Kelley, Joel R. Williamson Distinguished Professor of Southern Studies, Director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Bettie Murchison, Co-chair of the Wake County Community Remembrance Coalition

Nick Courmon, poet and spoken word artist

