A conversation with Jamil Kadoura, owner of Chapel Hill's Mediterranean Deli

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:31 PM EST
July 22, 2023, is a day that many in Chapel Hill (and beyond) remember. It was the day a fire destroyed Mediterranean Deli, a popular eatery with deep roots in the community.

The town rallied around the workers and the owner, Jamil Kadoura. He joins Due South to talk about how the business survived since the fire, his plans for re-opening, and how he’s managed to continue providing support for others during this challenging time.

Editor's note: Mediterranean Deli is a financial supporter of WUNC.

Jamil Kadoura, owner of Mediterranean Deli in Chapel Hill

Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
