A conversation with Jamil Kadoura, owner of Chapel Hill's Mediterranean Deli

July 22, 2023, is a day that many in Chapel Hill (and beyond) remember. It was the day a fire destroyed Mediterranean Deli, a popular eatery with deep roots in the community.

The town rallied around the workers and the owner, Jamil Kadoura. He joins Due South to talk about how the business survived since the fire, his plans for re-opening, and how he’s managed to continue providing support for others during this challenging time.

Editor's note: Mediterranean Deli is a financial supporter of WUNC.

Jamil Kadoura, owner of Mediterranean Deli in Chapel Hill