With federal funding in flux, North Carolina schools brace for possible cuts

The U.S. Department of Education provides over $1 billion in funding to elementary and secondary schools in North Carolina. With every school district in the state receiving a portion of that federal funding for its Title I schools and its Exceptional Children programs, the state’s school leaders and families are concerned about what the Trump administration’s proposed “dismantling” of the Department of Education will mean for North Carolina’s schools.

Guest

Hannah Vinueza McClellan, senior reporter for Education NC.