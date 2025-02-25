Bringing The World Home To You

With federal funding in flux, North Carolina schools brace for possible cuts

By Celeste Headlee,
Stacia Brown
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST

The U.S. Department of Education provides over $1 billion in funding to elementary and secondary schools in North Carolina. With every school district in the state receiving a portion of that federal funding for its Title I schools and its Exceptional Children programs, the state’s school leaders and families are concerned about what the Trump administration’s proposed “dismantling” of the Department of Education will mean for North Carolina’s schools.

Guest

Hannah Vinueza McClellan, senior reporter for Education NC.

Celeste Headlee
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
