NC’s school districts will face disproportionate impact of proposed federal funding loss

On Feb. 14, The U.S. Department of Education issued a letter to educational institutions that receive federal funding, advising them to eliminate any existing diversity initiatives within 14 days. Kris Nordstrom, senior policy analyst with North Carolina Justice Center’s Education & Law Project discusses what that will look like in terms of district-level funding losses.

Guest

Kris Nordstrom, senior policy analyst, North Carolina Justice Center’s Education & Law Project