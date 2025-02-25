Bringing The World Home To You

Sports
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker talks history, women leaders in sports and basketball championships

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST
CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker speaking at Fayetteville State University's 2024 Spring Commencement
Fayetteville State University
CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker speaking at Fayetteville State University's 2024 Spring Commencement

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the oldest Black athletic conference in the United States. Founded in 1912 as The Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the CIAA is currently made up of 13 Division II HBCUs on the East Coast.

As the league prepares for March Madness, we revisit our conversation with Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, who has served as CIAA commissioner since 2012. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

Leoneda Inge chats with McWilliams-Parker about collegiate sports, serving as a mentor to other women leaders in sports and the annual Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournaments.

Guest

Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, CIAA Commissioner

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
