CIAA commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker talks history, women leaders in sports and basketball championships

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the oldest Black athletic conference in the United States. Founded in 1912 as The Colored Intercollegiate Athletic Association, the CIAA is currently made up of 13 Division II HBCUs on the East Coast.

As the league prepares for March Madness, we revisit our conversation with Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, who has served as CIAA commissioner since 2012. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

Leoneda Inge chats with McWilliams-Parker about collegiate sports, serving as a mentor to other women leaders in sports and the annual Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournaments.

Guest

Jacqie McWilliams-Parker, CIAA Commissioner