Understanding tariffs and their impact on companies and consumers

President Trump’s announcement of his intention to set 25 percent additional tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10 percent additional tariffs on China has sparked speculation about the potential impact on manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

International economist Andrew Greenland joins Due South to discuss how we got to this point in trade policy and what may be in store for North Carolina, if the retaliatory tariffs take effect.

Guest

Andrew Greenland, Assistant Professor of International Economics in North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Poole College of Management

