Economy
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Understanding tariffs and their impact on companies and consumers

By Celeste Headlee,
Stacia Brown
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST
Produce is one agricultural import slated to face considerable tariff levies in March 2025.
Quang Nguyen Vinh
/
Pexels
President Trump’s announcement of his intention to set 25 percent additional tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10 percent additional tariffs on China has sparked speculation about the potential impact on manufacturers, retailers and consumers.

International economist Andrew Greenland joins Due South to discuss how we got to this point in trade policy and what may be in store for North Carolina, if the retaliatory tariffs take effect.

Guest

Andrew Greenland, Assistant Professor of International Economics in North Carolina State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Poole College of Management

Due South
Celeste Headlee
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
