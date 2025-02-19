Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South looks ahead at upcoming 2025 book releases

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 19, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST

Whether you’re already an avid reader or you’re hoping to get back into a regular reading practice in the new year, there’s no better time than the present to make your 2025 reading list.

From fantasy to nonfiction titles, there’s plenty of upcoming releases to look forward to this year.

Here are a few picks from Flyleaf Books' Maggie Robe:

Non Fiction

Mark Twain  by Ron Chernow

Memorial Days  by Geraldine Brooks

Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection  by John Green

Poetry

The Anthology of Black Mountain College Poetry  by Blake Hobby

44 Poems on Being with Each Other  by Padraig O. Tuama

Young Adult

Oathbound  by Tracy Deonn (A Legendborn Novel)

Sunrise on the Reaping  by Suzanne Collins (A Hunger Games Novel) 

Fiction (with some subgenres listed!):

Romance: Great Big Beautiful Life  by Emily Henry

Romantasy: Onyx Storm  by Rebecca Yarros

Science Fiction: When the Moon Hits Your Eye  by John Scalzi

Fantasy: The River Has Roots  by Amal El-Mohtar

Humor: Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern  by Landon Bryant

Literary: Stag Dance: A Novel and Stories  by Torrey Peters

Guest

Maggie Robe, Marketing and Events Manager at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill

This conversation originally aired on January 16, 2025.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
