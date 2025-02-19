Due South looks ahead at upcoming 2025 book releases
Whether you’re already an avid reader or you’re hoping to get back into a regular reading practice in the new year, there’s no better time than the present to make your 2025 reading list.
From fantasy to nonfiction titles, there’s plenty of upcoming releases to look forward to this year.
Here are a few picks from Flyleaf Books' Maggie Robe:
Non Fiction
Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks
Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection by John Green
Poetry
The Anthology of Black Mountain College Poetry by Blake Hobby
44 Poems on Being with Each Other by Padraig O. Tuama
Young Adult
Oathbound by Tracy Deonn (A Legendborn Novel)
Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (A Hunger Games Novel)
Fiction (with some subgenres listed!):
Romance: Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry
Romantasy: Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros
Science Fiction: When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi
Fantasy: The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar
Humor: Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern by Landon Bryant
Literary: Stag Dance: A Novel and Stories by Torrey Peters
Guest
Maggie Robe, Marketing and Events Manager at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill
This conversation originally aired on January 16, 2025.