Due South looks ahead at upcoming 2025 book releases

Whether you’re already an avid reader or you’re hoping to get back into a regular reading practice in the new year, there’s no better time than the present to make your 2025 reading list.

From fantasy to nonfiction titles, there’s plenty of upcoming releases to look forward to this year.

Here are a few picks from Flyleaf Books' Maggie Robe:

Non Fiction

Mark Twain by Ron Chernow

Memorial Days by Geraldine Brooks

Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection by John Green

Poetry

The Anthology of Black Mountain College Poetry by Blake Hobby

44 Poems on Being with Each Other by Padraig O. Tuama

Young Adult

Oathbound by Tracy Deonn (A Legendborn Novel)

Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins (A Hunger Games Novel)

Fiction (with some subgenres listed!):

Romance: Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Romantasy: Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros

Science Fiction: When the Moon Hits Your Eye by John Scalzi

Fantasy: The River Has Roots by Amal El-Mohtar

Humor: Bless Your Heart: A Field Guide to All Things Southern by Landon Bryant

Literary: Stag Dance: A Novel and Stories by Torrey Peters

Guest

Maggie Robe, Marketing and Events Manager at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill

This conversation originally aired on January 16, 2025.