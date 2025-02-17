What federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe could mean for reducing health care disparities

President Trump made federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe a priority during his campaign and he has since directed the Department of the Interior to develop a plan to make it happen.

courtesy of Ronny Bell Professor Ronny Bell, left, and Dr. Joseph Bell, right

Due South’s Leoneda Inge is joined by Joseph Bell, a Lumbee pediatrician, and his brother Ronny Bell, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill public health expert, to talk about what full federal recognition (and a lot of federal dollars) could mean, specifically when it comes to health care and reducing health care disparities in Lumbee communities.

Guests

Ronny Bell, Professor, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chair of the North Carolina American Indian Health Board

Joseph Bell, MD, pediatrician and managing partner at Children's Health of Carolina

