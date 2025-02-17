Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race, Class & Communities
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

What federal recognition of the Lumbee Tribe could mean for reducing health care disparities

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 17, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST
A large welcome to Pembroke sign in the shape of a drum can be seen at the entrance of town in Pembroke, North Carolina on Dec. 12, 2023.
Cornell Watson
/
for WUNC
A large welcome to Pembroke sign in the shape of a drum can be seen at the entrance of town in Pembroke, North Carolina on Dec. 12, 2023.

President Trump made federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe a priority during his campaign and he has since directed the Department of the Interior to develop a plan to make it happen.

Professor Ronny Bell, left, and Dr. Joseph Bell
courtesy of Ronny Bell
Professor Ronny Bell, left, and Dr. Joseph Bell, right

Due South’s Leoneda Inge is joined by Joseph Bell, a Lumbee pediatrician, and his brother Ronny Bell, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill public health expert, to talk about what full federal recognition (and a lot of federal dollars) could mean, specifically when it comes to health care and reducing health care disparities in Lumbee communities.

Guests

Ronny Bell, Professor, Eshelman School of Pharmacy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Chair of the North Carolina American Indian Health Board

Joseph Bell, MD, pediatrician and managing partner at Children's Health of Carolina

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy