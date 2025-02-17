'Our History, Our Voice: Latinés at Duke' exhibit now at Museum of Durham History

There’s a new exhibit at the Museum of Durham History called "Nuestra Historia, Nuestra Voz / Our History, Our Voice: Latinés at Duke." Cecilia Márquez, Duke history professor and author of Making the Latino South, helped put the exhibit together along with some of her students.

She joins Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about the origins of the exhibit and how the history of Latinos at Duke connects with the history of the South.

Guest

Cecilia Márquez, Hunt Family Assistant Professor of History, Duke University

