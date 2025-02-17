Bringing The World Home To You

'Our History, Our Voice: Latinés at Duke' exhibit now at Museum of Durham History

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
There’s a new exhibit at the Museum of Durham History called "Nuestra Historia, Nuestra Voz / Our History, Our Voice: Latinés at Duke." Cecilia Márquez, Duke history professor and author of Making the Latino South, helped put the exhibit together along with some of her students.

She joins Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about the origins of the exhibit and how the history of Latinos at Duke connects with the history of the South.

Cecilia Márquez, Hunt Family Assistant Professor of History, Duke University

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
