Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A conversation with Cecilia Márquez, author of the new book 'Making the Latino South: A History of Racial Formation'

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published June 6, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT
Cecilia Marquez, Hunt Family Assistant Professor of History. Photo by John West | Trinity Communications
John West, Duke University Communications
Cecilia Márquez, Hunt Family Assistant Professor of History, Duke University

On today's Due South, co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by Duke history professor Cecilia Márquez, author of the new book Making the Latino South: A History of Racial Formation.

Márquez shares her research on non-Black and Black Latinos in the 1940s South and how their vastly different experiences were structured by Jim Crow. She also explains how non-Black Latinos went from being seen as "provisionally white" in the mid-20th century, to "hardworking Hispanics" in the 1980s and 1990s, and eventually cast as "illegal aliens" after 9/11.

Márquez's deep exploration of Southern racial history also includes a chapter on "South of the Border," the rest stop at the North Carolina-South Carolina border, which she describes as a "spooky, racist Disneyland."

Guest

Cecilia Márquez, Hunt Family Assistant Professor of History, Duke University

Tags
Due South Latino CommunityLatinosLatino Immigrants
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy