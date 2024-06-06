A conversation with Cecilia Márquez, author of the new book 'Making the Latino South: A History of Racial Formation'

On today's Due South, co-host Jeff Tiberii is joined by Duke history professor Cecilia Márquez, author of the new book Making the Latino South: A History of Racial Formation.

Márquez shares her research on non-Black and Black Latinos in the 1940s South and how their vastly different experiences were structured by Jim Crow. She also explains how non-Black Latinos went from being seen as "provisionally white" in the mid-20th century, to "hardworking Hispanics" in the 1980s and 1990s, and eventually cast as "illegal aliens" after 9/11.

Márquez's deep exploration of Southern racial history also includes a chapter on "South of the Border," the rest stop at the North Carolina-South Carolina border, which she describes as a "spooky, racist Disneyland."

Guest

Cecilia Márquez, Hunt Family Assistant Professor of History, Duke University