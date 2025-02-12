Bringing The World Home To You

How NIH funding cuts could impact North Carolina universities and research

By Leoneda Inge,
Brianna AtkinsonRachel McCarthy
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Organizations of all kinds are scrambling to figure out what changes in federal funding might mean for their operations — including universities that receive federal money to fund their research.

WUNC’s Higher Education Reporter Brianna Atkinson explains the latest change to National Institutes of Health funding and how it could impact North Carolina universities and research.

Read more: Trump's order to cut NIH research funding would cut millions from NC universities

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter, WUNC

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Brianna Atkinson
Brianna Atkinson is WUNC’s 2024 Fletcher Fellow and covers higher education in partnership with Open Campus.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
