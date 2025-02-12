How NIH funding cuts could impact North Carolina universities and research

Organizations of all kinds are scrambling to figure out what changes in federal funding might mean for their operations — including universities that receive federal money to fund their research.

WUNC’s Higher Education Reporter Brianna Atkinson explains the latest change to National Institutes of Health funding and how it could impact North Carolina universities and research.

Read more: Trump's order to cut NIH research funding would cut millions from NC universities

Guest

Brianna Atkinson, Higher Education Reporter, WUNC