Greensboro neighborhood with deep civil rights roots recognized on National Register of Historic Places
For the first time, a historically Black neighborhood in the city of Greensboro has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Preservation Greensboro Board Member Eric Woodard talks with Leoneda Inge about the long road to recognition for the South Benbow Road Historic District, which was home to many local civil rights movement luminaries.
Guest
Eric Woodard, Board Member, Preservation Greensboro