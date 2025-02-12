Bringing The World Home To You

Race, Class & Communities
Due South

Greensboro neighborhood with deep civil rights roots recognized on National Register of Historic Places

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 12, 2025 at 12:15 PM EST
J. Kenneth Lee House by W. Edward Jenkins
Eric Woodard
J. Kenneth Lee House by W. Edward Jenkins in South Benbow Road Historic District

For the first time, a historically Black neighborhood in the city of Greensboro has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Preservation Greensboro Board Member Eric Woodard talks with Leoneda Inge about the long road to recognition for the South Benbow Road Historic District, which was home to many local civil rights movement luminaries.

Guest

Eric Woodard, Board Member, Preservation Greensboro

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
