Due South

With Ladies Laugh Lounge, comedian Kiki Wynns amplifies women's voices in standup

By Leoneda Inge,
Stacia Brown
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

Kiki Wynns launched her standup comedy career on a dare. As soon as she set foot on her first comedy club stage, she was hooked. She also quickly learned that, both locally and nationally, the stand-up landscape is still, quite often, an old boys’ club.

Wynns is looking to change that with her new series, Ladies Laugh Lounge, at the Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh. Her next show, a Galentine’s Day-themed affair, is on February 13. She also offers humor coaching and workshops to companies and individuals.

Guest

Dr. Kristen “Kiki” Wynns, psychologist, comedian

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
