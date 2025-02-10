With Ladies Laugh Lounge, comedian Kiki Wynns amplifies women's voices in standup

Kiki Wynns launched her standup comedy career on a dare. As soon as she set foot on her first comedy club stage, she was hooked. She also quickly learned that, both locally and nationally, the stand-up landscape is still, quite often, an old boys’ club.

Wynns is looking to change that with her new series, Ladies Laugh Lounge, at the Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh. Her next show, a Galentine’s Day-themed affair, is on February 13. She also offers humor coaching and workshops to companies and individuals.

Guest

Dr. Kristen “Kiki” Wynns, psychologist, comedian

