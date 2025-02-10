Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Show your love for WUNC during our February Fund Drive!
Health
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Durham woman 'not defined by living with ALS' joins Duke doctor and NC State class to design accessible clothing

By Celeste Headlee,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:05 PM EST
Holley Broughton and Dr. Richard Bedlack
Erin Keever
/
WUNC
Holley Broughton and Dr. Richard Bedlack at WUNC's studio in Durham on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

ALS took Holley Broughton’s voice, but not her ability to express herself. She uses her clothes and accessories to say “see me.”

Holley found a fellow fashionista in her doctor, Richard Bedlack — the founder of Duke University's ALS Clinic — who wears studded leather jackets, intricately designed rhinestone suits, and other fabulous fashions aimed at bringing joy and hope.

Dr. Bedlack and Holley have joined forces with a design class at North Carolina State University to create adaptive fashion for people living with disabilities that impact their motor functions. Sam Pearce leads the class and joins Holley and Dr. Bedlack in conversation with Due South guest host Celeste Headlee.

Read an article about the team's effort in Axios Raleigh.

Dr. Richard Bedlack by WUNC studio on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Erin Keever
/
WUNC
Dr. Richard Bedlack by WUNC studio on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Guests

Dr. Richard Bedlack, Founder, Duke University's ALS Clinic

Holley Broughton, living with ALS, collaborator on the adaptive fashion project

Sam Pearce, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Wilson College of Textiles, NC State University

Due South
Celeste Headlee
See stories by Celeste Headlee
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy