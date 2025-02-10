Durham woman 'not defined by living with ALS' joins Duke doctor and NC State class to design accessible clothing

ALS took Holley Broughton’s voice, but not her ability to express herself. She uses her clothes and accessories to say “see me.”

Holley found a fellow fashionista in her doctor, Richard Bedlack — the founder of Duke University's ALS Clinic — who wears studded leather jackets, intricately designed rhinestone suits, and other fabulous fashions aimed at bringing joy and hope.

Dr. Bedlack and Holley have joined forces with a design class at North Carolina State University to create adaptive fashion for people living with disabilities that impact their motor functions. Sam Pearce leads the class and joins Holley and Dr. Bedlack in conversation with Due South guest host Celeste Headlee.

Read an article about the team's effort in Axios Raleigh.

Erin Keever / WUNC Dr. Richard Bedlack by WUNC studio on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Guests

Dr. Richard Bedlack, Founder, Duke University's ALS Clinic

Holley Broughton, living with ALS, collaborator on the adaptive fashion project

Sam Pearce, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Wilson College of Textiles, NC State University

