How Siembra NC trains and informs Latino communities about immigration rights

Founded in 2017, in response to President Trump's first-term immigration policy changes, Siembra NC has worked to empower and support the state's growing Latino community in preparing for interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs. Co-director Nikki Marin Baena sits down with Leoneda Inge to talk about the organization's work toward community engagement and protection.

Guest

Nikki Marin Baena, co-director, Siembra NC