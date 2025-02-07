NC News Roundup: protest in Raleigh; Gov. Stein requests additional Helene relief; remembering Capt. Rebecca Lobach

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

A protest against various Trump administration actions took place in Raleigh this week. The protest was part of a 50-state initiative called 50501. Gov. Stein anticipates a tightening of the state budget this year, as he requests additional funding in Hurricane Helene relief. And Durham native and UNC Chapel Hill graduate Captain Rebecca Lobach, who was the last identified of the three soldiers killed in a commercial jet and Army helicopter collision on January 30, is remembered by friends and colleagues this week.

Guests

Dawn Vaughan, Capital Bureau Chief, News & Observer

Danielle Battaglia, Washington, D.C. correspondent, News & Observer/Charlotte Observer

Bryan Anderson, reporter, Anderson Alerts