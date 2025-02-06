NC’s Latino churches manage concern over possible ICE visits

With news of the Trump Administration’s authorization for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to visit churches, once protected spaces, to make arrests, the state’s predominantly Latino churches are working to prepare their churches for the potential interactions during services. Celeste Headlee talks to Ricardo Correa, pastor of Monte Sinai Durham.

Guest

Ricardo Correa, pastor of Monte Sinai Durham, state director and national director of advocacy for the National Hispanic Pastors Alliance of the National Alliance of Hispanic Pastors

