NC’s Latino churches manage concern over possible ICE visits

By Celeste Headlee,
Stacia Brown
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
With news of the Trump Administration’s authorization for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to visit churches, once protected spaces, to make arrests, the state’s predominantly Latino churches are working to prepare their churches for the potential interactions during services. Celeste Headlee talks to Ricardo Correa, pastor of Monte Sinai Durham.

Guest

Ricardo Correa, pastor of Monte Sinai Durham, state director and national director of advocacy for the National Hispanic Pastors Alliance of the National Alliance of Hispanic Pastors

Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
