In ‘Written in the Waters,’ Tara Roberts unearths maritime Black history

Tara Roberts did not set out to be an adventurer. But at the age of 47, she decided to make a major career pivot, after a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. There, she learned about a program called Divers with a Purpose and began her journey to becoming one of only a few underwater explorers in the world to discover new artifacts from centuries old slave shipwrecks.

Guest

Tara Roberts, National Geographic Explorer in residence and author of Written in the Waters: A Memoir of History, Home and Belonging.