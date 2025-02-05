How chronic homelessness impedes access to quality healthcare

Dr. Brian Klausner first worked with the homeless population following his medical residency in Boston. He “immediately fell in love” with the work of providing holistic care to communities experiencing homelessness.

He continues that work today at WakeMed’s Community Population Health. He joins us to discuss his new book, In the Gaps: Better Understanding the Expensive Human Suffering of Chronic Homelessness.

Guest

Dr. Brian Klausner, medical director, WakeMed Community Population Health program