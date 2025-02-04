Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South's 'Meet the Mayors' series kicks off with former Durham Mayor Bill Bell

By Leoneda Inge
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:13 PM EST
Former Durham Mayor William V. "Bill" Bell speaking at a podium on July 17 2012
City of Durham
/
via Flickr

Due South kicks off a series of conversations with mayors in our region to get to know the stories behind the people leading our towns and cities.

A downtown Durham street was recently renamed in Mayor Bell's honor: William V. “Bill” Bell Way.
Erin Keever/WUNC
A downtown Durham street was recently renamed in Mayor Bell's honor: William V. “Bill” Bell Way.

We begin with a conversation with a former mayor — the longest serving mayor in Durham's history, Bill Bell.

Leoneda Inge talks with Bell in our Durham studio about his legacy, the challenges and opportunities facing the Bull City, and about the downtown Durham street that was recently renamed in his honor: William V. “Bill” Bell Way.

Guest

William V. “Bill” Bell, former mayor of Durham

Tags
Due South Meet NC's Mayors
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge