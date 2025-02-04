Due South's 'Meet the Mayors' series kicks off with former Durham Mayor Bill Bell

Due South kicks off a series of conversations with mayors in our region to get to know the stories behind the people leading our towns and cities.

Erin Keever/WUNC A downtown Durham street was recently renamed in Mayor Bell's honor: William V. “Bill” Bell Way.

We begin with a conversation with a former mayor — the longest serving mayor in Durham's history, Bill Bell.

Leoneda Inge talks with Bell in our Durham studio about his legacy, the challenges and opportunities facing the Bull City, and about the downtown Durham street that was recently renamed in his honor: William V. “Bill” Bell Way.

Guest

William V. “Bill” Bell, former mayor of Durham

